Source: GNA

Market women in Tema outline ways to preserve fresh tomato

Fresh tomatoes should be stored in airy spaces like baskets or tiled floors

Tomato sellers at Tema Community One market urge Ghanaians to buy and preserve tomatoes during the current abundance for the upcoming lean season.

They recommend preserving methods such as freezing, drying, or boiling.

Fresh tomatoes should be stored in airy spaces like baskets or tiled floors.

For freezing, tomatoes can be washed, blended, or steamed with other vegetables before freezing.

To dry, pre-heat tomatoes, sun-dry, or use a dehydrator, then blend into powder.

Tomato powder can be stored in containers, kept dry, and refrigerated or frozen. Sellers also advise using camphor to repel insects and adding garlic for enhanced flavor during steaming.

