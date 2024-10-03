Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah donates 50 motorbikes, cash to Bono East NPP

Politics of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

On October 2, 2024, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, MP for Techiman South, donated 50 motorbikes and an undisclosed amount of money to the Bono East Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the party's 11 constituencies ahead of the upcoming elections.



During the ceremony, he urged party members to campaign vigorously for NPP's continued governance.



Regional Chairman Bukari Baba and other executives thanked Korsah and promised to use the donations effectively to secure victory for the party in the upcoming polls.