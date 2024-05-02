Martin Kpebu calls for resignation of EOCO boss over handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, is calling for the resignation of EOCO's Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, regarding the Cecilia Dapaah case.



He criticizes Tiwaa's handling of the matter since it was transferred from the Special Prosecutor's office, particularly citing the return of funds to Dapaah.



Kpebu's call follows the Attorney General's advice to EOCO against pursuing money laundering probes into Dapaah's activities, citing insufficient grounds provided by the Special Prosecutor's office.



The Special Prosecutor had requested EOCO's involvement after the discovery of over $1 million and other questionable items at Dapaah's residence. Kpebu accuses EOCO and the Police of negligence, suggesting they failed to take appropriate action.



Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has noted strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring in the investigation but clarified that prosecution falls under EOCO's jurisdiction.



EOCO has confirmed receiving the docket on the case and is currently reviewing it.