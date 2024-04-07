Martin Kpebu criticizes government's 400% passport fee hike

General News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Martin Kpebu, a private legal pratictioner, has strongly criticized the government's decision to raise passport application fees by 400%, labeling it as excessive and lacking prudence.



Kpebu expressed disbelief at the sharp increase from GHS 100 to GHS 500, suggesting that a more moderate adjustment, not exceeding 100%, would have been justifiable and fair to the public.



Speaking on TV3's Key Points program, Kpebu underscored the significance of responsible governance, particularly in matters impacting citizens' daily lives.



He argued that the sudden and significant surge in passport fees could impose undue financial strain on ordinary Ghanaians, especially those who rely on passports for essential travel.