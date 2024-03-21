Martin Kpebu deems standoff between Speaker and President as critical test for Ghana's democracy

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has expressed his views on the ongoing political developments between the Speaker of Parliament and President Akufo-Addo, suggesting that the situation presents a critical test for Ghana's democracy.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, recently responded to a letter from President Akufo-Addo, where he outlined his decision to suspend the consideration of the President's ministerial nominees. Bagbin cited the need to uphold the rule of law and await the Supreme Court's ruling on an application for interlocutory injunction.



In reaction to this development, Martin Kpebu, speaking on Ghana Tonight, highlighted the significance of this standoff between the Executive and Parliament. He characterized it as a reciprocal measure, where Parliament's decision to suspend the nominations is linked to the President's refusal to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill.



Kpebu noted that such moments of tension between the two arms of government are essential for democracy, as they allow for a thorough examination of the separation of powers. He emphasized that while the Executive holds significant power, it is crucial for Parliament to assert its authority in such situations.



The legal expert expressed optimism that through compromises and dialogue, a resolution could be reached that upholds democratic principles and respects the roles of both branches of government.



Furthermore, Kpebu applauded Speaker Bagbin's decision to suspend the consideration of ministerial nominees, citing concerns about the government's over-bloated size. He suggested that delaying the approval of new ministers could provide an opportunity for the existing government officials to demonstrate their capability in managing affairs.



However, despite Bagbin's decision being supported by the minority caucus in Parliament, the majority side criticized the Speaker for his remarks directed at President Akufo-Addo. They described Bagbin's words as "unsavory" and questioned the appropriateness of his language towards the President.