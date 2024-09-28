Martin Kpebu reveals why Democracy Hub protesters were denied bail

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has revealed that a judge denied bail to the Democracy Hub protesters primarily due to uncertainty about their addresses and proof of residence in the country.



He noted that other factors, such as unlawful assembly and misdemeanors, contributed to the decision.



During court proceedings, the prosecution argued for the protesters to remain in custody, claiming ongoing investigations and potential societal threats.



They also requested that Felicity Nelson, one of the arrested protesters, be sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation after defense claims suggested she might have mental health issues.