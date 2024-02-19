Martin Kpebu slams Woyome over comments on disbarment of Chief State Attorney

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has criticised Alfred Agbesi Woyome for challenging the General Legal Council's (GLC) decision to disbar Chief State Attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh.



Kpebu asserts that certain conduct is unacceptable in the legal profession, influencing the perception of verdicts.



The GLC found Nerquaye-Tetteh liable for personally causing the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Woyome to his wife's bank account while defending the state against Woyome's 2011 suit. Woyome claims it was a loan for Mrs. Nerquaye-Tetteh's business, but Kpebu deems the act indefensible within legal ethics.



"It is not possible. It is not legally allowed for Mr Woyome to do what he did at the time. It is indefensible, so putting it plainly, it is against the ethics of the profession," Kpebu stated in an interview on Joy FM.



Kpebu suggests that Woyome should have remained silent on the matter, and he questions the businessman's humanitarian act, highlighting lingering questions about whether Woyome has fully repaid the judgment debt.



He emphasises that Woyome's remarks remind the public of his previous actions and raise doubts about his financial obligations.



Kpebu, however, advised Woyome to learn "how to keep quiet" and expresses concern about the businessman's credibility in light of outstanding financial obligations related to the judgment debt.