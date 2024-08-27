Mason fined GH¢3,600 for unlawfully entering church

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: GNA

Thomas Bukuro, 22, has been fined GH¢3,600 by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for unlawfully entering the Elim Glorious Church in Wassa Dompim and causing damage.



Bukuro, also known as Paa Kwesi, was caught after breaking into the church, which had suffered a series of thefts.



He was found hiding under a table after breaking a window.



If he fails to pay the fine, he faces a five-year jail term.



Bukuro admitted to the crime, and police recovered his phone and slippers at the scene.