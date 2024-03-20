Massive fire destroys homes and shops in Teshie Mobil area

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A destructive fire outbreak has torn through a drinking spot, shops, and residential buildings in Teshie Mobil near the Shell Filling Station, resulting in significant property loss.



The fire, which began at approximately 6:30 am, is believed to have started from the burning of a car tire by a resident.



Witnesses described how the flames quickly spread from the drinking spot to adjacent structures, causing extensive damage to shops and homes in the area.



Efforts were made by bystanders to rescue individuals trapped in the burning buildings, although one resident required medical attention due to smoke inhalation.



Upon receiving the emergency call, the Ghana Fire Service swiftly deployed three fire engines to the scene to combat the inferno. Despite their rapid response, the fire caused substantial destruction to properties, leaving many residents distraught.



Kweku Forson, the Deputy Director of Operations of the Ghana Fire Service, explained that their team successfully brought the fire under control using various firefighting techniques, including the utilization of an armed forces vehicle.



Despite initial hostility from some victims, who felt the response time was inadequate, the firefighters were able to manage the situation effectively and carry out their duties.



Forson also emphasized the importance of not attacking firefighters during emergency responses, highlighting their commitment to serving and safeguarding the community.



Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the devastating blaze.