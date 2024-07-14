Maternal complications kill 2541 women in three years

Health News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: GNA

Between 2021 and 2023, Ghana recorded 2,541 maternal deaths, with Obstetric Hemorrhage (OH) and Gestational Hypertension as the leading causes.



In 2023 alone, 860 women died from pregnancy-related complications, resulting in a maternal mortality ratio of 109.35 per 1,000 live births.



Dr. Abraham Frimpong Baidoo of the Ghana Health Service noted that many women seek care late, impacting outcomes, as only about 60% deliver in hospitals.



While maternal health is improving, challenges remain in increasing antenatal visits.



The Ghana Health Service is enhancing maternal health initiatives to meet Sustainable Development Goals for reducing maternal mortality by 2030.