Matthew Opoku Prempeh listed 6th out of 100 Inspiring Individuals in Africa

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been listed by the African Regional Journal as the sixth out of 100 Inspiring Individuals in Africa.



The African Regional Awards, according to the African Regional Journal under the auspices of Tarj Events, is “primarily to celebrate inspiring individuals in Africa and motivate the collective African citizenry to follow in their steps”.



In the African Journal Publication, they explained what makes a person inspiring: “Truly inspiring people share two fundamental qualities: they believe in themselves and they believe in others. But they also share other critical traits that make those around them aspire to improve themselves...to reach further, and to leap higher”.



For the list, individuals, according to Tarj Events, were handpicked throughout the region of Africa by the African Regional Journal Team.



“In their research, the team relied primarily, but not exclusively, on vetted information gathered from authentic sources, and then authenticated by information obtained from print, radio, television, and social media sources.



“The selected candidates were chosen based on their impressive and documented accomplishments in their respective professional sectors. These sectors include business, governance, social impact, and creative inventiveness. Indeed, painstaking efforts have gone into the selection of deserving candidates for this laudable award recognition,” Tarj Events explained.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was named Best Minister in 2017 and 2019 and is a recipient of the Havard Ministerial Fellow.



He has received many awards with the latest being a conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree on him by the University of Cape Coast in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities.



He has also received similar conferment from the Universities of Education Winneba and Professional Studies.



Furthermore, he has been awarded by the Ghana Civil Service for his “sterling leadership qualities."