May 2024 inflation drops to 23.1%, driven by lower food prices

Inflation in Ghana fell significantly to 23.1% in May 2024, down from 25.0% in April, marking a 1.9 percentage point decrease, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

This decline was primarily driven by a reduction in food inflation, which dropped to 22.6% from 26.8% in the previous month. Conversely, non-food inflation saw a slight increase to 23.6%, up from 23.5%.


