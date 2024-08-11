McBrown to fund release of 47 inmates for 47th Birthday – Crime Check Foundation

General News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Nana Ama McBrown plans to fund the release of 47 prisoners as part of her 47th birthday celebration on August 15, 2024.



This initiative is in collaboration with the Crime Check Foundation, led by Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, who revealed the plan during a visit to Akuse Prison, one of the facilities that will benefit from McBrown’s generosity.



The Crime Check Foundation is known for its efforts in supporting and rehabilitating prisoners through educational opportunities, legal aid, and emotional support, aiming to help former inmates reintegrate into society.