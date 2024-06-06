Mecca: Issuance of Nusuk cards to Ghanaian Pilgrims by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah begins

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: apexnewsgh.com

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has initiated the issuance of Nusuk cards to Ghanaian pilgrims in Mecca for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.



The card aims to streamline operational procedures, simplify pilgrimage, and deter illegal practices. It facilitates identification, verification, and prevents unauthorized access to holy sites, ensuring safety.



Alhaji Farouk Hamza of the Ghana Hajj Board emphasizes the card's significance, especially with other visa holders attempting Hajj.



Officials are distributing the cards at Ghanaian hotels, using digital verification and facial recognition to authenticate them in the database.