Media Coalition Ghana denies Ghc213,000 Bribery Allegation made by Captain Smart

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com

The Media Coalition Ghana, comprising the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG), has denied claims by Captain Smart that it received Ghc213,000 from the Jubilee House to organize a press conference.



The Coalition, supported by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), held the press conference to address unprofessional media practices.



They described the allegation as baseless and demanded its retraction.



The Coalition criticized Accra FM for not challenging Captain Smart's unfounded accusation during the broadcast.