Media Coalition denies GH¢ 213,000 bribery allegation

The Media Coalition, comprising the Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana, and New Media Association of Ghana, has denied allegations by Captain Smart of Onua TV and Accra FM that it received GH¢213,000 from the Jubilee House to organize a press conference.

The Coalition clarified that the event was supported by the Media Foundation for West Africa and aimed to address unprofessional media practices.

The Coalition urged the public to disregard the baseless claims and called on Media General to address Captain Smart's conduct.

