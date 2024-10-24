Media Commission summons UTV, Movement TV, Oyerepa TV, and 41 other media outlets

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Media Commission (NMC) has scheduled a pivotal meeting with 44 media houses, including well-known stations like UTV, Movement TV, and Oyerepa TV/Radio.



These media outlets have been cited for broadcasting content deemed offensive as part of the NMC's regular media monitoring initiative. The meeting is set for Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the International Press Centre in



Read full articleAccra, where representatives of these stations will engage in discussions on regulatory concerns surrounding their programming.



The NMC’s decision to hold this meeting underscores its commitment to ensuring that broadcasters adhere to ethical standards and prevent the harmful impact of inappropriate content on the public.



This initiative follows reports from various stakeholders regarding offensive material aired on some of these stations, which has raised concerns about its effect on society, particularly on children and vulnerable audiences.



In the upcoming session, the NMC plans to review its findings with the media house owners, explaining the regulatory implications of their content and exploring corrective measures.



The goal is to foster a more responsible broadcasting environment where all players in the media landscape are held accountable for their content. The commission also hopes that this meeting will clarify its expectations and strengthen relationships with broadcasters.



The NMC has encouraged all invited representatives to take note of the date and time to ensure full participation in this critical discussion aimed at upholding broadcasting standards.