Media General’s CEO awarded Female Africa Role Model Personality 2024

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: 3news

Beatrice Agyemang, Group Chief Executive Officer for Media General, has received the Female Africa Role Model Personality Award 2024 from the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) for her transformational leadership in the industry.



The award recognized her as the second female Group CEO of Media General.



Other honorees at the 15th Africa Role Models Awards included former President John Dramani Mahama, MP Haruna Iddrisu, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, and musician Amerado.



YPYC founder Andy Okrah emphasized the importance of honoring and training transformative leaders.