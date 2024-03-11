Media General's Roland Walker allegedly appointed NDC Social Media Director

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Roland Walker, a broadcast journalist associated with Media General, has reportedly been named the Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Social Media Team in preparation for the upcoming elections in the country.



The disclosure came from Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, a communicator and social media activist for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who shared the information on a platform known as X. Abdul Rauf Ibrahim suggested that Walker obtained the position by actively undermining the ruling party and criticizing NPP flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his professional capacity.



Abdul Rauf Ibrahim insinuated that Walker was assigned by former President John Mahama and the NDC's Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, to tarnish the Vice President's reputation.



However, Roland Walker, known for his work with international media outlets like BBC and DW-TV, has not made any public announcement regarding his allegiance to any political party.



