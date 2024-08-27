You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974059

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media bribed with GHC 20K at Bawumia's Press Meeting - Captain Smart alleges

Captain Smart revealed that even his colleagues at Media General also received the money Captain Smart revealed that even his colleagues at Media General also received the money

Prominent radio presenter, Captain Smart, has raised serious allegations against media outlets following a recent press meeting with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Captain Smart, media houses in attendance were each offered 20,000 Ghana cedis in envelopes, a gesture he claims compromises the integrity of media reporting in the country.

Speaking

