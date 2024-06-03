You are here: HomeNews2024 06 03Article 1945463

Source: BBC

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time

The pair were wed at a ceremony at Rupert Murdoch's Californian vineyard The pair were wed at a ceremony at Rupert Murdoch's Californian vineyard

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, has married for the fifth time at his Californian vineyard, marrying retired Russian biologist Elena Zhukova, 67.

The marriage follows his April 2023 engagement breakup with Ann Lesley Smith. Murdoch, chairman emeritus of News Corporation, owns Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, the Sun, and the Times.

He met Zhukova at a party hosted by his ex-wife. Zhukova was previously married to Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov, with their daughter Dasha previously married to oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Murdoch's career spans acquisitions like the New York Post and Fox News, marked by controversies like the UK phone-hacking scandal.

