Source: GNA

Medical Doctor pleads to court to grant him access to his children

Dr. Nathaniel Acolatse, a Deputy Chief Physician Assistant at Ga West Municipal Hospital, is asking the Tema District Court for permission to see his two children.

He says his wife, Mary Fianyo, took the children and has not allowed him to see them since 2016.

During a press conference, Dr. Acolatse alleged that his wife threatened to poison the children and kill him if he continued seeking access.

He urged relevant institutions to protect the children from potential harm.

In response, Mary Fianyo accused Dr. Acolatse of being irresponsible.

The court's intervention is awaited to resolve the matter.

