Medical Laboratory Professional Workers to embark on strike on June 17

Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has announced a nationwide strike starting June 17, 2024, due to prolonged and delayed negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance.



The union claimed that their efforts to maintain a peaceful labor-management relationship have been frustrated, and they aim to draw attention to their concerns through the strike.



The strike will impact medical laboratory services, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.