You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948163

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers to embark on strike on June 17

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers on strike Medical Laboratory Professional Workers on strike

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has announced a nationwide strike starting June 17, 2024, due to prolonged and delayed negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

The union claimed that their efforts to maintain a peaceful labor-management relationship have been frustrated, and they aim to draw attention to their concerns through the strike.

The strike will impact medical laboratory services, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment