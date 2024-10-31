You are here: HomeNews2024 10 31Article 2000441

General News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Meet Akua Donkor’s youngest daughter, who was with her when she died

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akua Donkor Akua Donkor

Mary, the youngest daughter of the late Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate Akua Donkor, shared details about her mother's passing during an emotional interview at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

She revealed that Akua Donkor died around 10:00 PM on October 28, 2024, while Mary was by her side.

The family is grieving and awaiting further guidance from their head, who will consult with the doctor.

Additionally, relatives from Kumasi are expected to arrive to discuss the next steps, and Akua Donkor's body remains at the hospital.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment