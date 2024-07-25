Meet Minority’s ‘crack team’ to debate Dr Bawumia in Parliament

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Minority in Parliament has formed a seven-member team to debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the mid-year budget review.



This debate, permitted under parliamentary rules, will involve key figures including Isaac Adongo, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, John Abdulai Jinapor, Eric Opoku, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.



The team aims to challenge the NPP flagbearer's economic policies and showcase their own positions on fiscal matters.