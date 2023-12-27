Meet me in Kasoa if you are men enough – Hawa Koomson dares NDC’s Yammin, Gbande

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson has declared her intention to match opponents calling for violence.



She dared the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin and the Deputy General Secretary of the Party, Mustapha Gbande to bring on their game in 2024 when the country goes to the polls.



According to the MP, she is unfazed by the recent issuance of threats by the opposition party in relation to next year’s elections and is ever ready to face off in her constituency.



“I am happy to respond. Mustapha Gbandi should be warned, he should leave me out of his mouth, he and his Yammin.



"They know me and I know them, if he thinks ranting on radio is what is manliness, he should forget it. Manliness is shown on the grounds. If he likes he should meet me at Kasoa. He and Joseph Yammin should meet me at Kasoa, I will show them that there is a woman who is more than a man. They should meet me in Kasoa if they believe they are prepared,” she stated.



Hawa Koomson was responding to the duo who have cited her in the call for NDC members to arm themselves when going to polling stations in 2024.



In a recent interview on Okay FM, Mustapha Gbande called on NDC members to carry offensive weapons to polling centres as a means of protecting themselves and their ballot.



Mr Yammin who has since endorsed the statement by his colleague have made reference to an incident in 2020 during a voter registration exercise where Hawa Koomson is reported to have pulled a gun at a registration centre to justify the call.



But while denying claims of being a violent person, Hawa Koomson noted that she acted in self-defence against attacks from the NDC and will not relent to protect herself against any such attacks from the opposition in the future.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service following the statement by the NDC deputy secretary says it has launched an investigation into his utterance for potential incitement.







