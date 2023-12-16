Meet the two retired Police Commissioners contesting NPP primaries in the Ashanti Region

Politics of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Two retired Commissioners of the Ghana Police Service will be among aspirants contesting the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



COP George Alex Mensah



Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah officially retired from the Ghana Police Service after reaching the compulsory retirement age of 60 in September this year



COP Mensah served in the police for over 30 years, holding various positions, including Director General of Operations and Director General of Technical Services.



He became a household name in Ghana following the leak of a voice recording in which he is allegedly heard discussing the work of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the need to remove him from office for mismanaging the Police Service.



The leaked audio recording is now the subject of an investigation by a parliamentary ad hoc committee. COP Mensah and other police officers have already appeared before the committee to give their testimonies.



COP Alex Mensah will be contesting the Parliamentary Primaries in the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region where First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu is the incumbent MP.



COP George Tuffuor



COP George Tuffuor whose last duty post was Director-General/Finance at the Police Headquarters, retired from the Ghana Police Service in July 2021.



He has served in various capacities throughout the country including Regional Commander for Upper East, Northern, Volta and Tema.



On retirement, he worked briefly with National Security before going private and focusing on his business.



He is also contesting the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency where Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere who was recently chased out by constituents over failed promises is the MP.



The NPP has officially scheduled its parliamentary primaries where it has sitting MPs for January 20, 2024, from its initial February 2024 date.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.