'Meko Bono' Festival launched to promote culture and tourism

The Bono and Bono East regions have inaugurated the 2024 "Meko Bono" (I will go to Bono) homecoming event and festival in Techiman, the capital of the Bono East Region.



Initiated by youth in the two regions in 2022, the festival aims to showcase the rich history and culture of the Bonos, as well as highlight the economic and tourism potential of the area to attract investors.



The theme for this year's festival is "Promoting Culture and Tourism in the Bono Regions."



During the launch, various tourism sites in the regions were displayed, ranging from well-known destinations like the Kintampo Waterfalls to lesser-known gems like the Tanoboase Sacred Grove and the Amoowi Hole and Cave.



These sites, along with cultural displays, were intended to welcome and entertain guests from far and wide who had come to participate in the festival's third edition, Graphic Online reports.



Scheduled to officially commence on August 24, 2024, and climax on August 31, 2024, with a grand durbar in Techiman, the festival will feature activities such as an exhibition, a football competition, health screenings, an artist night, and the "face of Bonofie" event.



The President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, emphasized the importance of showcasing not just natural attractions but also the customs, culture, and traditions of the Bonos, including language, cuisine, attire, and relationship with nature, as crucial aspects of tourism.



Pimampim Kagbrese highlighted the economic benefits of tourism, noting its significant contribution to the global economy and Ghana's development.



He called for the preservation and promotion of Ghanaian culture and heritage as a legacy for future generations.



Joseph Appiagyei, the Bono East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), emphasized the festival's alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture's policy on domestic tourism. He urged support for the development of untapped tourism sites to boost the country's economy.