Melcom Group constructs drainage system in Tatanaa South

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a bid to fulfill its corporate social responsibility, the Melcom Group of Companies (MGC) is undertaking the construction of a drainage system in the Tatanaa South Electoral Area (TSEA) of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) in the Greater Accra Region.



The project, according to Graphic Online, aims to address the persistent issue of flooding in the area.



The drainage system, being constructed by Bamoak Company Limited, is scheduled for completion within two weeks, from April 5, 2024, to April 19, 2024.



The scope of the project covers the area from the Alahaji Seidu Link to the Badu Nkansah Street, targeting key areas prone to flooding.



Expressing his gratitude, the Assemblyman of TSEA, Abdul-Jalil Yakubu, commended Melcom for their swift response to the community's sanitation needs. He expressed his appreciation to the company for their support and called on other organizations to follow suit.



AE QUITAS FOUNDATION

Abdul-Jalil Yakubu emphasized the importance of corporate bodies in community development, noting that such interventions are crucial for building a better community.



He specifically thanked Mr. Francis, the General Manager of Melcom, for his assistance to the community.



Mr. Justin Ampoly, the Melcom Manager at Madina, reiterated the company's commitment to environmental enhancement and participation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He highlighted the importance of such projects in improving the quality of life for residents in Madina.



A community member, Mr. Dogah Godswey Carlos, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the project, particularly praising the efforts of the Assemblyman, Abdul-Jalil Yakubu. He described him as a valuable asset to the community, emphasizing the positive impact of his leadership.