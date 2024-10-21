You are here: HomeNews2024 10 21Article 1996325

Source: GNA

Members of Ladies Network for Bawumia asked to woo more votes for NPP

The Ladies Network for Dr. Bawumia in the Akan Constituency of Oti Region has been urged to work harder to secure votes for the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.

Group president Abigail Obenewah called on members to conduct house-to-house campaigns for a clear victory.

Hajia Murjanet Ibrahim, an aide to the Second Lady, encouraged Muslim voters to support Dr. Bawumia, while former DCE Maxwell Kofi Asiedu advised NPP supporters to convert NDC members by highlighting achievements like Free SHS and Agenda 111 hospitals.

The group is focused on boosting votes for Dr. Bawumia.

