Menstruation, a normal fact of life, not a taboo – Girls Shall Grow

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

Discussions on menstruation remained taboo due to societal norms and misconceptions. Girls Shall Grow NGO held a symposium to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene.



Executive Director emphasized the need to combat stigma. The event brings together students and health professionals to discuss hygiene practices.



Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28th, aims to break taboos. Participants learnt about the menstrual cycle phases and common issues.



Women’s Commissioner called for government intervention to provide free sanitary pads. Students shared challenges of affording pads and called for support to prevent school absenteeism.