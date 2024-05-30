Mental Health Authority raises concern over escalating cases among adolescents, women

Health News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Mental Health Authority has reported a rise in mental health issues among adolescents in Ghanaian schools, negatively impacting their academics, social interactions, and quality of life.



There is also concern over increasing perinatal mental health problems affecting women during and after pregnancy.



Prof. Pinamang Appau noted that nearly 10% of Ghanaian teens require psychiatric care, with high rates of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. Perinatal depression affects up to 50.1% of mothers, with significant suicidal ideation rates.



The public forum emphasized the need to de-stigmatize mental health, improve support services, and encourage early intervention to address these critical issues.