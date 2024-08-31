Mentally-ill prison inmates to receive psychosocial, art therapy beginning December

General News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Starting December 2024, inmates with mental health issues in seven Ghanaian prisons will receive psychosocial support and arts therapy.



This new project, launched by Crime Check Foundation (CCF), the Ghana Prisons Service, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, aims to improve inmates' mental well-being through therapy and creative activities.



The initiative will be implemented in Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani, Koforidua, Winneba, Awutu Senya Camp, and Ho Prisons.



Stakeholders hope it will reduce recidivism and call for better government funding and support for prison rehabilitation.