Merck Foundation and African First Ladies award scholarships to 140 oncology doctors

Health News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In celebration of World Cancer Day, Merck Foundation, in collaboration with African First Ladies, has granted scholarships to 140 oncology doctors in 28 African countries.



The initiative aims to enhance cancer care capacity, address the shortage of oncologists, and foster the development of multidisciplinary cancer care teams across the continent.



The scholarships will benefit countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, and others. World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, is a global effort led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise awareness, share knowledge, and catalyze action at personal, collective, and governmental levels.



Under the theme "Close the Care Gap," the 2024 World Cancer Day campaign seeks to unite voices for concerted action. Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized the commitment to advancing cancer care in Africa, stating, "We mark World Cancer Day together with Africa’s First Ladies, not just on a specific day, but every day and every year through transforming and advancing cancer care in Africa."



Merck Foundation's Cancer Access Programme, initiated in 2016, offers one-, two-, and three-year fellowships, postgraduate diplomas, and master’s degrees in oncology for African doctors. The program includes clinical training in India, Egypt, and Kenya. To date, Merck Foundation has provided over 1,700 scholarships to doctors from more than 50 countries in 42 critical medical specialties.



The Cancer Access Programme has already awarded 141 scholarships for oncology doctors in 28 African countries, making significant strides in training the first oncologists and cancer care teams in nations where such expertise was previously unavailable.