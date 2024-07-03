Meta introduces monetization features for Ghanaian content creators

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Meta's Public Policy Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Sade Dada, has informed the Ministry of Information about new monetization opportunities for Ghanaian content creators.



These features will allow creators to earn revenue from Facebook's in-stream ads placed next to their content. Additionally, Meta plans to introduce ads on Facebook reels, enabling creators to share in the ad revenue, with future



expansion to Instagram later this year.



To participate, creators must adhere to Meta's Partner Monetization Policies and Content Monetization Policies, which impose stricter guidelines than the general community standards. Advertisers are also required to follow Meta’s advertising standards to ensure a positive user experience.



This initiative aims to empower Ghanaian content creators to monetize their content locally and access advanced tools to manage their online businesses. The Ministry of Information praised Meta’s investment, highlighting its potential to boost digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana.



The Ministry will continue to engage with Meta and the New Media Association of Ghana to explore further opportunities for growth in the digital economy.



