Methodist Church Ghana urges fairness and caution in election duties

The Methodist Church Ghana has urged its members working at the Electoral Commission, security services, and the media to exhibit fairness and circumspection in carrying out their duties before, during, and after the upcoming general election.



The church emphasized that such actions were crucial for maintaining peace during the election and ensuring that Ghana emerges as a beacon of democracy.



The church cited conflicts in neighboring countries that stemmed from election-related issues as a reminder of the importance of careful conduct.



Additionally, the church advised all its members to be mindful of their words and actions regarding political matters, emphasizing that inflammatory language could escalate tensions.



The Bishop of the Tema Diocese, Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, made these remarks at the 27th Annual Synod of the diocese, held at Mt Zion Methodist Church in Sakumono.



Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea highlighted Ghana's democratic reputation and emphasized the need to protect the country's peace and stability.



He noted that globally, 2024 was an election year in many countries, including Ghana and the Methodist Church Ghana, which would be electing new leadership, Graphic Online reports.



He called for prayer for the selection of competent and reputable leaders.



On environmental issues, the bishop encouraged the planting of more trees to mitigate climate change effects.



He also addressed the issue of LGBTQ+ activities, urging Christians to reject such acts, citing scriptural reasons. He called for increased education on the matter, describing LGBTQ+ practices as unscriptural, unnatural, and divisive.



The synod also elected a new Bishop for the Tema Diocese, as the tenure of Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea would end in 2025.



Fraternal messages from other dioceses, including Ho Diocese, expressed hope for continued support and collaboration from the Tema Diocese in their growth and maturity.