Mexico's bloodiest election in modern history set to give first woman president

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Sky News

Mexico's election has become its bloodiest in modern history, with 37 candidates assassinated before today's vote.



The election is likely to result in Mexico's first woman president, as voters choose between a former academic promoting populist policies and a former senator pledging to fight drug cartels.



Nearly 100 million voters will also elect governors in nine states and fill thousands of other local posts.



President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party aims to secure a two-thirds majority in Congress to amend the constitution, which critics argue could threaten democratic institutions. Mexico's president is constitutionally barred from re-election.