Mfantseman NPP has supported husband and wife to serve; it’s now my turn – Korsah-Brown

Source: mynewsgh.com

An Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman Constituency, James Korsah-Brown has appealed to the leaders and foot soldiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) especially delegates to give him a chance to lead the party in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Mr. Korsah-Brown contested in the parliamentary primaries with the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency on 19th, June 2020 but on 9th October 2020, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed while campaigning.



When this happened, the leadership of the NPP allowed the wife of slain MP, Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford who was a serving police officer to lead the Mfantseman NPP as their Parliamentary Candidate for obvious reasons.



Mr. Korsah-Brown noted that having supported both husband and wife to serve, it was his turn to be given the mandate to represent the NPP in the 2024 polls.



Filing his nomination at the Constituency Office, he called for free and fair parliamentary primaries and warned the leadership of the party to refrain from rallying and campaigning for a single individual.



“Four years ago, I picked a nomination form for the contest where the executives assured me free and fair elections. To be frank that contest wasn’t free and fair and later ended up in hatred. I have devoted that money to the filing process but I seek only one thing from the executives, that is fairness and that is all I require because this time we will take action and when there is action, there will be an equal reaction” Mr. Korsah-Brown warned.