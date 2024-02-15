Mfantseman chiefs solicit factory construction in exchange for Lithium project

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Mfantseman chiefs have requested the construction of factories in exchange for the Ewoyaa Lithium mining project to provide employment opportunities for the youth.



They spotlighted that the environmental impacts of mining were substantial, and thus there must be corresponding compensation in terms of job opportunities to improve the living standards of the mining communities.



At a meeting organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enable Atlantic Lithium to engage the communities on its documented findings as part of the environmental process to secure an operational permit, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, who advocated the construction of factories, said it would ensure the people in the catchment area reaped the socio-economic benefits from the mining for development.



Osagyefo Edu noted that lithium had many advantages in changing the fortunes of the Traditional Area, hence the chiefs would make sure that the affected communities received their needed developmental projects for growth.



He admitted the negative impact of mining and appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the positive impacts surpassed the negatives for growth and improvement.



Mr Ransford Sekyi, the Deputy Director of Operations, EPA, said that it was the collective efforts of the Government and all stakeholders to safeguard the environment.



He tasked the communities to be watchdogs to ensure the mining company abided by the environmental regulations and rules for their own safety.



During the meeting, discussions were held to fine-tune the rough areas, including compensation, resettlement, and the negative impacts of mining activities, which the company assured would be addressed.