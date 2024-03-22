Mfantsiman Girls SHS celebrate 64th anniversary with speech and prize-giving day

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School (SHS) marked the culmination of its 64th-anniversary celebration with a speech and prize-giving day on Saturday, March 16.



The event, held in Saltpond, Central Region, was organized by the 1999 year group and featured various activities throughout the week, including homecoming, career day, cassava eating, donations, a dinner night, and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.



Under the theme "The Role of Parents in Meeting the Educational Demands of the 21st Century," the occasion welcomed Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MOGA 81), as the Special Guest of Honour.



Chairing the event was Mrs. ESI Hammond Quayson (MOGA 82), with Guest Speaker Mrs. Martha Aboagye-Constant (MOGA 99) also in attendance.