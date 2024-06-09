Mfantsipim School wins Central Region Renewable Energy Challenge

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: GNA

Mfantsipim School triumphed in the fifth edition of the Central Region 'Renewable Energy Challenge' for senior high schools.



The team, dubbed the “wisemen,” showcased a solar-powered water filtration system. Competing against schools like Mfantseman Girls, Adisadel College, and St. Augustine’s College, Mfantsipim will represent the region in the zonal competition in August.



The challenge, started by the Energy Commission of Ghana in 2019, aims to raise awareness about renewable energy. Participants received certificates and cash prizes, with winners visiting the Bui Power Authority and receiving mentorship from the CSIR.



The event emphasizes innovation and practical skills in education.