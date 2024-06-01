Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, dies at 86

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Marian Robinson, the mother of former US First Lady Michelle Obama, passed away at the age of 86. Her family announced her peaceful passing on Friday morning.



Throughout Barack Obama's presidency from 2009 to 2017, Robinson was a familiar presence at the White House.



She dedicated much of her time to caring for her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha, who are the daughters of Michelle and Barack Obama.



Mrs Obama expressed her deep sorrow in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing Robinson as her unwavering support and a constant presence in their lives. The entire family is devastated by her loss.