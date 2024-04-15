Mike Ocquaye Jnr's humility shines as he helps constituent wash clothes [Video]

Politics of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mike Ocquaye Jnr, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, has garnered attention for his remarkable act of humility during his campaign journey.



A video posted on X App (formerly Twitter) depicts Ocquaye Jnr assisting one of his constituents with laundry, including a pair of black underwear, while his supporters cheer him on.



This gesture is seen as an attempt to connect with the grassroots ahead of the December 7 election.



The video has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing Ocquaye’s actions as a genuine effort to establish rapport with constituents and understand their everyday challenges.



However, others question the lengths to which politicians are willing to go in their quest for power, suggesting that such gestures may be more about optics than genuine empathy.



This bid became possible after the incumbent Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo lost her parliamentary seat to Mike Oquaye Jnr in the NPP primary elections.



Adwoa Safo, who has represented the constituency since 2012, faced a formidable challenge from Ocquaye Jnr, the son of former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.



Overall, Mike Ocquaye Jnr's act of humility and subsequent victory in the NPP primaries have made him a notable figure in Ghanaian politics.



His willingness to engage with constituents on a personal level has resonated with many, highlighting the importance of empathy and connection in political leadership.



Watch the video below:



