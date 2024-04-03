You are here: HomeNews2024 04 03Article 1927865

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Military Officer intervenes to stop phone theft at Circle

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The action of the military officer has gained praise from Ghanaians on social media The action of the military officer has gained praise from Ghanaians on social media

An incident occurred at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, where a military officer intervened to stop two individuals attempting to steal phones.

A video that has since gone viral captured the moment when the officer confronted the culprits and compelled them to lie flat on the ground.

Asserting his authority, the military personnel instructed the individuals to roll from one end to the other as a form of punishment for their attempted theft.

The video has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many praising the officer for his quick action in addressing the criminal activity.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment