Military Officer intervenes to stop phone theft at Circle

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An incident occurred at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, where a military officer intervened to stop two individuals attempting to steal phones.



A video that has since gone viral captured the moment when the officer confronted the culprits and compelled them to lie flat on the ground.



Asserting his authority, the military personnel instructed the individuals to roll from one end to the other as a form of punishment for their attempted theft.



The video has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many praising the officer for his quick action in addressing the criminal activity.



