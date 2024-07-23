You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962836

Military and Police invade Nungua Stool Lands at Borteyman/Adjiringanor, Demolish structures without Court order

In a controversial operation, military and police personnel, allegedly led by Captain Koda (rtd), have illegally demolished structures on lands belonging to the Nungua Traditional Stool in Borteyman/Adjiringanor without a court order.

This action is taking place despite ongoing litigation over the land at an Accra High Court.

King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, the Nungua Mantse, has warned encroachers to desist and urged potential developers to regularize land ownership through the Nungua Stool Secretariat.

He referenced a 2020 Supreme Court ruling affirming Nungua Stool's ownership of the lands.

The Nungua Traditional Stool continues to assert its rights amidst these conflicts.

