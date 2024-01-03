Military bodyguards, homes like warzones – Kwesi Pratt’s sarcastic jab at ‘EC job is hard’

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has questioned why Electoral Commission (EC) top officials live in heavily guarded homes with armoured vehicles.



In what appeared a sarcastic jab at an EC top official’s claim that the job of the elections management body was “tough,” Pratt asked whether that justified how the homes of some of the officials were like warzones.



“The Electoral Commission job is no joke. So, Dr. Serebuor is right to say the job is tedious. As a result, some of the commissioners have military bodyguards, some use armoured cars and their homes at night are like a warzone,” he stated.



Asked about the relationship between heavily guarded officials and their jobs being tough, he responded to Peace FM Kokrokoo host Kwame Sefa Kayi:



“The job is hard and that is why they (Commissioners) have increased protection. I went through the home of one of them and it was more than a war zone with armoured cars,” he stressed.



In years past, the issue of the EC head, Jean Mensa, having military bodyguards was roundly critiqued by people in opposition, most of who stressed that it was the job of police to guard most top government officials and not the military.



SARA



