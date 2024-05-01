Military officer killed over land dispute at Kasoa

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A tragic incident unfolded in Millennium City, Kasoa, on Tuesday, April 30, as a military officer lost his life in a dispute over land.



Two other officers narrowly escaped harm during the confrontation, which arose when they confronted individuals allegedly working on land they claim to own, MyJoyOnline reports.



The fatal confrontation occurred despite efforts to settle the dispute at the Millennium City District Police Command, where the officers had previously reported the issue. Winnebo Ndego, involved in the land transaction, revealed that the military officers had purchased the land but faced opposition whenever they tried to develop it, particularly from a group led by an individual named Fiifi.



In a bid to resolve the matter peacefully, the officers requested the occupants to cease their activities and join them at the police station for mediation.



However, the situation escalated, leading the officers to return to the police station to follow up on their initial complaint. To their dismay, they were informed that their case had been forwarded to the Central East Regional Police Command.



As the officers were en route to the regional command, they were reportedly confronted by Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Ben, who is purported to be a sub-chief.



He allegedly ordered the officers to stop pursuing the case, and when they refused, he opened fire on their vehicle, a private Toyota RAV4 car, killing one of the soldiers instantly.