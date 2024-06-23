You are here: HomeNews2024 06 23Article 1953224

Miner swindles colleague in a GHc98k gold cash deal

A miner in New Edubiase, Ashanti Region, Simon Nyarko, has reported being swindled of GH₵98,000 by his colleague, Emmanuel Opoku.

Nyarko and Opoku, both miners from Tarkwa-Akyempim, had been in business together for two years.

They sold gold at Dunkwa Junction, where Nyarko handed the money to Opoku for safekeeping. While riding to New Edubiase, Opoku parked the motorbike at Asamenya and left with the money, motorbike, and Nyarko's phone.

Efforts to locate Opoku have been unsuccessful, and Nyarko has filed a complaint with the police, who are now searching for the suspect.

