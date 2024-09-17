You are here: HomeNews2024 09 17Article 1982576

Source: The Chronicle

Miners, Youth clash over concession at Wamase …Car, equipment vandalised amid shootings

Small-scale miners in Wamase, Akrofuom district, clashed with local youth over mining rights.

The conflict began when a traditional ruler allegedly allocated land to the miners, displacing the youth, who rely on simple tools for mining in an area called "Small China."

The miners, using heavy machinery, were confronted by the youth, leading to warning shots and vandalism of the miners' vehicle.

The youth leader, Isaac Abu (Azigi), was arrested but later released, calming tensions.

Despite the truce, the youth have vowed to resist any future attempts to seize their farmlands without their consent.

