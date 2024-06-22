Mining: Bole MP blames Abu Jinapor over clashes between military, NPP executives

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Yusif Sulemana, MP for Bole-Bamboi, has blamed Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor for clashes between the military and NPP executives over mining activities in Bole.



Reports indicate military officers protecting large-scale miners allegedly brutalized the NPP Vice Chairman and Secretary for their involvement in illegal mining.



Sulemana criticized the minister for inadequate stakeholder consultations before allocating lands for mining, leading to conflicts as local youth react against heavy equipment on their lands.



He highlighted that NPP executives were favored in illegal mining activities and mentioned the hospitalization of the injured NPP officials following military actions.