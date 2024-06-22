You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952822

Mining: Bole MP blames Abu Jinapor over clashes between military, NPP executives

Yusif Sulemana, MP for Bole-Bamboi, has blamed Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor for clashes between the military and NPP executives over mining activities in Bole.

Reports indicate military officers protecting large-scale miners allegedly brutalized the NPP Vice Chairman and Secretary for their involvement in illegal mining.

Sulemana criticized the minister for inadequate stakeholder consultations before allocating lands for mining, leading to conflicts as local youth react against heavy equipment on their lands.

He highlighted that NPP executives were favored in illegal mining activities and mentioned the hospitalization of the injured NPP officials following military actions.

